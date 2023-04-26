Kerala girl, 8, dies after smartphone explodes in her hands

An eight-year-old girl died when the mobile phone she was using allegedly exploded, police said on Tuesday.

The mobile phone used by Thiruvilvamala resident, Adithyasree, exploded at around 10.30 PM on Monday, police told PTI.

Adithyasree was a third standard student of a school nearby.

Meanwhile, the forensic wing of the Kerala police will examine the mobile phone to ascertain the reason behind the explosion which instantly killed the girl.

Police said her grandmother was also in the room when the incident took place. "The forensic team will check the device and arrive at a conclusion soon," police said. As per preliminary investigation, the battery of the mobile phone suffered overheating resulting in the blast, police said and added that they suspect that the battery was weak.

PTI