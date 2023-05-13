Snake enters BJP office on counting day in Karnataka elections. Video

The snake made its way into the BJP office in Shiggaon (Photo credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by twitter.com/@ANI).

Karnataka was the state in focus on Saturday as counting began to determine who would be in power in state for the next five years.

Amidst the number crunching, a snake found its way into the BJP camp office in Shiggaon district of the state where chief minister Basavaraj Bommai arrived.



#WATCH A snake which had entered BJP camp office premises in Shiggaon, rescued; building premises secured amid CM's presence pic.twitter.com/1OgyLLs2wt — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

The spotting of the reptile caused some chaos among the supporters, but it was later rescued by the public around the office.

The Congress emerged as the party with the clear majority in the elections that saw the contest for a total of 224 seats. Key leaders of the party such as DK Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed the press, after the Congress' victory in the elections.

Siddaramaiah also hoped that Rahul Gandhi would become the new Prime Minister in the general elections, slated to be held in 2024.

"This result in Karnataka elections will be a stepping stone for Cong victory in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. I hope Rahul Gandhi will become the country's PM in 2024. The Opposition should unite against the BJP," he said.

