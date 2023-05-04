PM Modi's 36-km Bengaluru roadshow on May 6: Traffic restrictions in these areas

Karnataka assembly elections 2023: PM Modi had held a roadshow in Bengaluru on April 29 too.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a 36.6-kilometre roadshow in Bengaluru this Saturday ahead of the Karnataka assembly election. The mega exercise, as part of the BJP’s campaign in the state, will cover 17 assembly seats in Bengaluru. Traffic in most parts of the city is likely to be affected due to the VVIP event.

In the first leg of the roadshow on May 6, PM Modi will cover a distance of 10.1 kilometres from 11 am to 1 pm. In the evening, he will cover 26.5 kilometres, from 4 pm to 10 pm, BJP MP PC Mohan said.

Commuters can expect traffic restrictions in major parts of the city on Saturday due to the election rally.

Here are the details of PM Modi's roadshow in Bengaluru and areas where traffic restrictions can be expected:

In the first leg of the roadshow, PM Modi will begin his day from the IT corridors of Mahadevapura in Whitefield at 11 am and move to central Bengaluru. He will cover assembly constituencies such as Mahadevapura, KR Puram, CV Raman Nagar, Shivaji Nagar and Shanti Nagar.

PM Modi will start the second leg of his roadshow from Brigade Millennium in South Bengaluru’s JP Nagar at 4 pm. The roadshow will cover 11 assembly constituencies: Bangalore South, Bommanahalli, Jayanagar, Padmanabhanagar, Basavanagudi, Chickpet, Chamarajpet, Gandhinagar, Mahalakshmi Layout, Vijayanagar, Govindarajanagar, Rajajinagar and Malleswaram.

PM Modi had taken out a 5.3-kilometre long roadshow in Bengaluru on April 29, in which he passed through various locations in the city, including Magadi Road, Nice Road Junction and Sumanahalli.

The Karnataka assembly election will be held in a single phase on May 10. Votes will be counted three days later, on May 13.