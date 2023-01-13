 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Joshimath crisis: Affected families to get 6-month waiver in power, water bills

PTI
Jan 13, 2023 / 05:51 PM IST

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the state cabinet here chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Joshimath crisis: The state Cabinet also decided to put on hold repayment of bank loans owed by the affected people for one year.

The Uttarakhand government on Friday decided to waive for six months electricity and water bills of families and individuals affected in the subsidence-hit Joshimath.

It also decided to conduct a study on the carrying capacity of all towns located in the hills.

The cabinet gave an in-principle approval to the construction of prefabricated houses for short-term rehabilitation of the affected people of Joshimath at identified locations in Koti Farm, Pipalkoti, Gauchar, Gaukh Selang, and Dhak villages after their survey.

It also decided to put on hold repayment of bank loans owed by the affected people for one year.

The cooperative banks will implement the one-year moratorium on repayment of loans immediately, while the state government will request the Centre to ask commercial banks to take a similar measure for the affected people in Joshimath, chief secretary SS Sandhu said at a press conference after the cabinet meeting.