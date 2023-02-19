 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Jimmy Carter, US’ oldest living ex-president, opts for home care after multiple hospital stays

AFP
Feb 19, 2023 / 11:08 AM IST

Jimmy Carter, 98, wants to spend his remaining time at home with his family instead of additional medical intervention, an official statement said.

Jimmy Carter, former American president and Nobel laureate, lives with his wife in Plains, Georgia. (Image: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

Jimmy Carter, the 98-year-old former US president who led the nation from 1977 to 1981, is receiving hospice care at home, where he will spend his "remaining time," his nonprofit foundation said Saturday.

Carter, the oldest living former president and a Nobel peace laureate, resides in Plains, Georgia, with his wife, Rosalynn.

That hamlet is where he was born and worked as a peanut farmer before becoming the governor and later launching his bid as Democratic presidential nominee.

"After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention," the Carter Center said in a statement posted to Twitter.