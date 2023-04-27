 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jiah Khan suicide case: Verdict on Sooraj Pancholi abetment on April 28

Moneycontrol News
Apr 27, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST

Jiah Khan suicide case: The CBI had alleged that the letter seized by Mumbai Police, which first probed the case, was written by Jiah Khan.

Jiah Khan, who made her debut starring opposite Amitabh Bachchan, was found dead at her Mumbai home in June 2013.

Nearly a decade after Bollywood actor Jiah Khan’s death, a special CBI court in Mumbai is expected to give its verdict on Friday. The 25-year-old was found dead at her home in Mumbai in June 2013. Her boyfriend, Sooraj Pancholi, has been charged for abetment to suicide.

Pancholi, son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, was arrested on the basis of a six-page letter, purportedly written by Jiah Khan, and booked him for “abetment to suicide”. In the note, a deeply hurt Khan has written about the "trauma and abuse" suffered at the hands of her lover (not mentioned by name in the letter).

It is speculated that a failed relationship with Sooraj Pancholi, led to her death by suicide.

