 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Mystery of this huge iron ball on Japan beach has finally been solved

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 25, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST

A rusty iron ball washed up on a beach in Hamamatsu city earlier this week, sparking paranoia among locals.

There were speculations about the object being a spying device or a UFO. (Image credit; Twitter)

For days, a huge iron ball washed ashore in Japan drew fervent speculation -- could it be a UFO? an explosive? an espionage device?

With tensions running high globally because of the China spy balloon row, authorities swooped down on Enshu beach in Japan's Hamamatsu city, secured the area and begun examining the sphere.

An x-ray of the rusty ball revealed it wasn't a mine that came through the sea route.

Turns out, it was just scrap metal --likely a buoy once used to anchor a ship, The New York Times reported.