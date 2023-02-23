 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mysterious iron ball washes up on Japan beach. Watch

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST

The sand-coloured ball with rust patches appeared at the Enshu beach in Hamamatsu city. Photos and videos of it have quickly spread online.

The mystery object has been ruled out to be explosive. (Image posted by @XMis on Twitter)

A huge iron ball was washed ashore in Japan this week, triggering urgent inspection by the authorities, The Guardian reported.

Onlookers and social media users speculated it was a UFO or spy balloon. Others compared it to an object from the Dragon Ball cartoon series.

The area where it was found was cordoned off, with experts working to investigate it.