Mysterious iron ball washes up on Japan beach. Watch

The mystery object has been ruled out to be explosive. (Image posted by @XMis on Twitter)

A huge iron ball was washed ashore in Japan this week, triggering urgent inspection by the authorities, The Guardian reported.

The sand-coloured ball with rust patches appeared at the Enshu beach in Hamamatsu city. Photos and videos of it have quickly spread online.

Onlookers and social media users speculated it was a UFO or spy balloon. Others compared it to an object from the Dragon Ball cartoon series.

The area where it was found was cordoned off, with experts working to investigate it.

There were fears that it could be an explosive, but upon x-ray inspection, the authorities found its interior to be hollow.



A mysterious metal ball spotted on a beach in Hamamatsu City this week prompted local police to scramble the bomb squad. A careful examination revealed it is not a threat -- but shed no light on what it actually is. pic.twitter.com/ytClWsP0bw

— NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) February 21, 2023

Amid the US-China spy balloon row, there were also concerns that the object could be related to espionage. But there are no such signs as of now.

One witness said the sphere had been at the beach for a month.

"I tried to push it, but it wouldn’t budge," he told Japan's NHK.

The incident came amid heightened tensions over alleged espionage acts.

Earlier this month, the United States shot down a balloon that it alleged was sent by China to spy on it.

Beijing denied the accusations, claiming that the balloon was meant for weather-related research and had just veered off course

In turn, it also accused the US of sending spy balloons to its territory.

(With inputs from AFP)