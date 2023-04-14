 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Who is Jack Teixeira, 21-year-old arrested for leaking Pentagon secrets

Moneycontrol News
Apr 14, 2023 / 01:08 PM IST

Jack Teixeira was a member of the intelligence wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard. He is accused of leaking classified military documents in an online Discord group.

Jack Teixeira shared sensitive military information on a Discord group

FBI agents on Thursday arrested a 21-year-old national guardsman suspected of being behind a major leak of sensitive US government secrets. The arrested US Air National Guardsman was identified as Jack Teixeira, who now faces espionage charges for sharing classified military documents in an online gaming chatroom – an act that led to his televised arrest.

The security breach revealed sensitive military intelligence about the war in Ukraine and pointed to US spying on allies, including Israel and South Korea.

Here is what we know so far about 21-year-old Jack Teixeira, the US Air National Guardsman accused of leaking sensitive government secrets online:

Jack Teixeira was a member of the intelligence wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard. His official job title was Cyber Transport Systems journeyman, which the BBC identified as a “relatively junior” position.