 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

The few of many sexist comments faced by Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand PM. Watch

Stella Dey
Jan 20, 2023 / 09:56 PM IST

The staggering sexism was evident in many of Jacinda Ardern’s interactions and the questions, mostly from men, shocked her but she still managed to keep her calm.

Jacinda Ardern, in her five years as New Zealand Prime Minister, has been subjected to numerous sexist comments.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who announced that she will be stepping down ahead of this year's election, citing burnout and saying that she no longer has "enough in the tank” has been subject to rampant casual sexism during her term from the media and critics alike.

During her five years in office, Ardern, 42, has been the target of numerous sexist and misogynistic comments, several media interactions show.

The most recent being a BBC article that used a headline "Can women have it all?" when writing about Ardern’s shock resignation. The company then apologised and deleted the headline only to highlight the unbridled sexism in the workplace women have to face even if you are the prime minister of a country, and an efficient and well-loved one at that.

This staggering sexism was evident in many of Ardern’s interactions and the questions, mostly from male journalists, shocked her but she still managed to keep her calm. Several times she shut them down and her displeasure was quite evident.

A video shared by VICE World News is an accumulation of sorts of some of the sexist remarks Ardern has been subjected to bringing gender inequality into the spotlight.

“How is your hair doing? Why are you dyeing your hair, is it going grey?” a journalist asks Ardern during a virtual interaction. Ardern laughs but quickly says, “That’s not a polite question to ask.”