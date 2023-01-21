 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BBC changes Jacinda Ardern headline after sexism backlash: ‘We recognised…’

Jan 21, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST

BBC's headlined an article on Jacinda Ardern as "can women have it all?". It was slammed as misogynist.

Jacinda Ardern has announced she will step down as New Zealand prime minister early in February.

The BBC conceded Friday it was wrong for writing about Jacinda Ardern's shock resignation as prime minister of New Zealand with the headline: "Can women have it all?"

The since-deleted headline was posted Thursday on Twitter with a link to an article by BBC World, the UK broadcaster's global newsroom.

Angry commentators contrasted it with BBC headline writers' ungendered coverage of male politicians including Boris Johnson, the thrice-married father of seven who quit as UK prime minister last year.

One labelled it "staggering sexism" while others accused the BBC of "misogyny".

The headline was later changed to say: "Departure reveals unique pressures on PM." The story mentioned Ardern's life as a working mother of a small child.

"We quickly recognised the original headline wasn't suitable for the story and changed it accordingly. We also deleted the associated tweet," a BBC spokesperson told AFP.