Italian MP creates history by breastfeeding in Parliament amid applause

Gilda Sportiello breastfed her two-month-old son in the Chamber of Deputies. (Image: @myrtamerlino/Twitter)

Italian MP Gilda Sportiello made headlines today as she became the first politician to breastfeed her child in Italy's parliament in Rome. The 36-year-old lawmaker, who is from the left-leaning Five Star Movement, fed her two-month-old son Frederico in the Chamber of Deputies amid a round of applause, marking a significant moment in the nation's political history.

A recent change in Italy’s parliamentary rules allowed women lawmakers to bring their children into the chamber and breastfeed them up to the age of one. While other countries have witnessed breastfeeding in parliament in the past, Italy had not, primarily due to its male-dominated political landscape, where approximately two-thirds of lawmakers are men.



Alla Camera la deputata del Movimento 5 Stelle Gilda Sportiello, allatta il figlio di pochi mesi in Aula: è la prima volta che accade. pic.twitter.com/zaxviqvrfA — The Baseball Furies (@DavideR46325615) June 7, 2023

Sportiello, a passionate advocate for women's rights, highlighted the need for policies that support working mothers. She said, "Too many women stop breastfeeding ahead of time, not by choice, but rather because they are forced to return to the workplace."

Her act received widespread praise and a unanimous round of applause from her fellow parliamentarians. Giorgio Mule, who chaired the parliamentary session, remarked, "It's the first time, with the backing of all parties. Best wishes to Federico for a long, free, and peaceful life. Now we'll speak quietly."

The introduction of the new rule allowing breastfeeding in parliament comes after a proposal put forward by Giorgia Meloni, Italy's first woman prime minister, in 2019. Meloni took office in October of last year, marking a significant milestone in Italian politics.

In November of the same year, a special breastfeeding room was inaugurated in the parliament buildings at Palazzo Montecitorio, providing a dedicated space for nursing mothers.