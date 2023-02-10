 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In photos: ISRO launches satellite built by 750 girl students

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 10, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST

AzaadiSAT-2.0, part of ISRO’s SSLV D2 launch on February 10, was designed by students across the country under the guidance of Chennai-based startup Space Kidz India.

ISRO’s SSLV D2 launch vehicle takes off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on February 10. (Image credit: ISRO)

The Indian Space Research Organisation today launched its SSLV D2 rocket to put three satellites into an intended circular orbit. (Image credit: ANI)

The launch happened months after the maiden SSLV mission did not lead of the desired results. SSLV's first flight had taken place on August 7, 2022 but it encountered orbit anomaly and flight path deviation. (Image credit: ISRO)

ISRO worked on improvements for months and launched the SSLV D2 from Sriharikota today. (Image credit: ISRO).

There rocket carried three satellites - EOS-07, Janus-1 and AzaadiSAT-2.0. (Image credit ISRO)