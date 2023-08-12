ISRO commemorates Vikram A Sarabhai's birth anniversary

At the age of 28 the visionary founded the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) in Ahmedabad on November 11, 1947, mere months after India became independent from British rule

The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO has been in the news for the past few days owing to the momentous Chandrayaan 3 launch. The space research organisation commemorated the birth anniversary of its pioneer Vikram A Sarabhai on August 12 via a release.

Sarabhai is also credited as a great institution builder as he aided the establishment of many pivotal institutions in India. He is credited famously for his role in establishing the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) in Ahmedabad in 1947, which then paved the way for India's space ambitions.

At the age of 28 the visionary founded the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) in Ahmedabad on November 11, 1947, mere months after India became independent from British rule.

Sarabhai was also the Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission. He along with other Ahmedabad-based industrialists played a major role in the creation of the renowned Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

Sarabhai's most notable achievement however is the creation of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Inspired by Russia's Sputnik space voyage, Sarabhai convinced the then Indian government to create a space programme early on for a developing country like India.

When questions were raised about the relevance of a space program in a developing country where other bare necessities had to be met, Sarabhai clarified that the aim of such a programme was not to compete with developed economies or be part of the space-race but rather the application of advanced technologies.

" We do not have the fantasy of competing with the economically advanced nations in the exploration of the moon or the planets or manned space-flight. But we are convinced that if we are to play a meaningful role nationally, and in the community of nations, we must be second to none in the application of advanced technologies to the real problems of man and society," Sarabhai said.

As India creates history with the Chandrayaan 3 moon mission, Indians across the globe are filled with gratittude for the visionary mind behind the space program, on his birth anniversary.