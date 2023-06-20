Indigo's record purchase helped India set another landmark: Scindia

This order will act as economic and employment multiplier

Jyotiraditya Scindia said that Indigo's record order of 500 aircraft from Airbus worth $50 billion reflects the potential of civil aviation in India. The Civil Aviation Minister also talked about the unprecedented growth that the sector has experienced in the last nine years.

"India has set another landmark with the largest-ever recorded order by a carrier with any aircraft manufacturer. This order will act as an economic and employment multiplier," the minister added.

Indigo, India's largest airline by market share, on June 19 placed an order for 500 aircraft in the largest purchase agreement in aviation history. The order will comprises a mix of A320 neo, A321 neo, and A321 xlr aircraft.

"Indigo's order is larger than the fleet that India had in 2014," said Scindia.

The deal is valued at $50 billion on list price and IndiGo will take delivery of these new aircraft between 2030 and 2035. At the moment IndiGo operates over 300 aircraft and has previous orders totaling 480 aircraft which are expected to be delivered by the end of 2030.

The order is the largest purchase order in aviation history surpassing Air India’s order of 470 aircraft which was placed in February 2023, as part of Tata Group’s expansion plans. It had placed the order for 220 aircraft with Boeing and 250 aircraft with Airbus.

The orders by both IndiGo and Air India are indicative of India's potential in the aviation space going forward. The Indian government is looking to start operations of 200-220 more airports, heliports, and water aerodromes in the next five years.

Aviation Minister Scindia has also said there will be 40 crore air travellers in India, including domestic and international, by 2027.

Scindia also talked about the emergence of new players like Akasa and other regional airlines that have come up on the horizon.

Shares of IndiGo operator InterGlobe Aviation rose over 2 percent in the early trade on June 20 to hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,490, a day after India's biggest airline by market share ordered 500 Airbus A320 aircraft, the largest-ever order in aviation history.