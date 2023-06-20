English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Indigo's 500-plane order: Once in a lifetime moment, say aviation experts

    Indigo's announcement also brought an air of excitement and suspense among flyers on ticket prices, additional fees for benefits and new routes

    Moneycontrol News
    June 20, 2023 / 02:10 PM IST
    Indigo's news announcement also brought an air of excitement and suspense for the flyers on ticket prices, additional fees for benefits and new routes.

    The announcement also brought an air of excitement and suspense among flyers on ticket prices & new routes

    Indigo placed an order for 500 A320 family aircrafts on June 19 in a record deal at the Paris Air Show 2023. This is the largest-ever single aircraft purchase by any airline with Airbus, the airline tweeted.


    VT-VLO, an aviation geek, said," ... Such moments come once in a lifetime."


    Aviation enthusiasts, Indigo flyers and others took to social media to express their emotions and opinions on the development.

    Flyers said Indigo's move makes this deal the 'largest-of-all-deals' in the history of commercial civil aviation. "The contention between the now Tata-owned Air India and Indigo is certainly gaining faster momentum," an Instagram user said.


    Alex Macheras, an aviation analyst and consultant, said that Indigo's order has set a record in the history of commercial aviation.

    The Indigo order is worth $50 billion and the previous record order by Air India of 470 aircrafts was worth $70 billion.

    Another user tweeted:

    LARGEST EVER SINGLE AIRCRAFT PURCHASES, IN LESS THAN A YEAR BY 2 AIRLINES FROM INDIA.

    Indigo's announcement also brought an air of excitement and suspense among flyers on ticket prices, additional fees for benefits and new routes.


    Ramachandran, a retired aviation professional, said," Air India's decision is made in haste."

    Social media was also flooded with comments enquiring Indigo of setting up assembly lines for the aircrafts in India.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Airbus #aircraft #aviation #IndiGo
    first published: Jun 20, 2023 02:10 pm