Indigo's 500-plane order: Once in a lifetime moment, say aviation experts

Indigo placed an order for 500 A320 family aircrafts on June 19 in a record deal at the Paris Air Show 2023. This is the largest-ever single aircraft purchase by any airline with Airbus, the airline tweeted.
VT-VLO, an aviation geek, said," ... Such moments come once in a lifetime."
Here is your chance to see first hand, how #aviation history was created at the #ParisAirShow2023 (moments ago) where India's @IndiGo6E placed an order for 500 @Airbus#A320neo family aircraft (largest ever for any airline).
Such moments come once in a lifetime!#AvGeek
— VT-VLO (@Vinamralongani) June 19, 2023
Flyers said Indigo's move makes this deal the 'largest-of-all-deals' in the history of commercial civil aviation. "The contention between the now Tata-owned Air India and Indigo is certainly gaining faster momentum," an Instagram user said.
Alex Macheras, an aviation analyst and consultant, said that Indigo's order has set a record in the history of commercial aviation.
Breaking: It's done! Here in Paris, IndiGo, India's largest airline by market share, has placed a firm order for 500 A320 Family aircraft, setting the record for the largest single purchase agreement in the history of commercial aviation. Huge. #PAS13
— Alex Macheras (@AlexInAir) June 19, 2023
The Indigo order is worth $50 billion and the previous record order by Air India of 470 aircrafts was worth $70 billion.
Another user tweeted:
LARGEST EVER SINGLE AIRCRAFT PURCHASES, IN LESS THAN A YEAR BY 2 AIRLINES FROM INDIA.
- 1040 tubes made by Airbus and Boeing.
- At a cost of $132 billion
To give a perspective to the scale:
GDP of over 150 countries is below $140 billion.#Indigo#Airbus#aviation
— Hims (@maveinlux) June 19, 2023
Indigo's announcement also brought an air of excitement and suspense among flyers on ticket prices, additional fees for benefits and new routes.
Ramachandran, a retired aviation professional, said," Air India's decision is made in haste."
Congratulations IndiGo ! Appears to be a calculated and well thought expansion plan. The same family of aircraft has operational flexibility, crew commonality, ease of maintenance and cost benefits. Somehow I have a feeling that Air India's (Tata's) decision is made in haste .
— Ramachandran (@VRC3512) June 19, 2023
Social media was also flooded with comments enquiring Indigo of setting up assembly lines for the aircrafts in India.