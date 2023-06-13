IndiGo aircraft suffers tail strike while landing at Delhi airport

IndiGo in a statement confirmed the incident.

A Kolkata-Delhi IndiGo aircraft suffered a tail strike on its arrival at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on June 11, prompting aviation safety regulator DGCA to order a probe into the incident, a senior DGCA official said June 13.

The airline has also grounded the operating crew on the orders of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

"On June 11, IndiGo aircraft A321Neo while operating flight 6E-6183 to Delhi from Kolkata was involved in a tail strike while landing at Delhi," it said.

According to the statement, the flight was uneventful till approach to land at Delhi, however, during approach on runway 27, the crew felt that they floated longer than normal and initiated a go around.

During the go-around maneuver, the bottom of the tail portion of the aircraft touched the runway surface and sustained damages, according to the official, who added that the operating crew has been off-rostered pending investigation.

The aircraft was declared grounded at Delhi for necessary assessment and repairs, it said, adding that the incident is under investigation by relevant authorities.

However, no casualties or number of passengers on board were disclosed by the airline.

(With PTI inputs)