Indian-origin Ranj Pillai to become premier of Canada's Yukon

PTI
Jan 11, 2023 / 02:41 PM IST

Ranj Pillai will become just the second premier in Canadian history of Indian heritage, following Ujjal Dosanjh

Ranj Pillai's roots can be traced from Kerala. (Image credit: @RanjPillai1)

Indian-origin cabinet minister Ranj Pillai will on January 14 take oath as the tenth premier of Canada's territory of Yukon, becoming the second politician of Indian heritage to head a region in the country, according to a media report on Tuesday.

Pillai, whose roots can be traced from Kerala, was on January 8 unanimously chosen as the leader of Yukon Liberal Party, the party said in a statement on its website. Pillai was the only candidate in the running when nominations closed on January 7, Yukon News reported.

"I am honoured and humbled to be acclaimed as the leader of the Yukon Liberal Party. We have so much to be proud of and I'm very excited for what the future of the Yukon holds," Ranj Pillai tweeted on Tuesday.

The Yukon government's executive council office said Pillai and his Cabinet will be sworn in on the coming Saturday afternoon in a public ceremony in the foyer of the Jim Smith Building.

He will become just the second premier in Canadian history of Indian heritage, following Ujjal Dosanjh who held that post in the province of British Columbia between 2000 and 2001.

There are 10 provinces and three territories in Canada.