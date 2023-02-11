 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian man missing in Turkey earthquake found dead

Feb 11, 2023 / 07:53 PM IST

With his face crushed beyond recognition, Vijay Kumar Gaud was identified with a tattoo of the word "Om" on one of his hands, his family said .

An earthquake ravaged Turkey.

An Indian national missing in Turkey since the massive earthquake on February 6 was found dead on Saturday in the rubble of a hotel where he was staying.

Vijay Kumar Gaud, who hailed from Uttarakhand's Pauri district and was working for a Bengaluru-based company, had gone to Turkey on an official assignment.

With his face crushed beyond recognition, Gaud was identified with a tattoo of the word "Om" on one of his hands, his family said, quoting Indian embassy officials.

Gaud was a resident of the Padampur area in Kotdwar in Pauri district. His clothes had been found on Friday.