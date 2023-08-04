India to attend Saudi-organised meet on Ukraine war amid push for peace; China likely to skip

Most experts see the war that began in February 2022 as heading for a stalemate.

India will participate in a two-day meeting hosted on Ukraine by Saudi Arabia in Jeddah from Saturday.

This is the second such event that India is attending after the June meeting in Denmark’s capital, Copenhagen.

India has consistently called for respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states and pushed for diplomacy and dialogue to end the Ukraine war.

Though 30 countries are expected to be present in Jeddah, Russia will be a notable absentee as it has not been invited.

The host was keen on China’s participation but Beijing is likely to stay away as did in the Copenhagen event.

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi said, “India will participate in this event and our participation is in consonance with our long-standing position that dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward.”

News reports suggested that National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval will lead the Indian delegation in Jeddah.

The US NSA Jake Sullivan and senior and political advisers of other countries are also scheduled to join the talks on Ukraine in Jeddah.

Brazil, Chile, Mexico, South Africa, Turkey, and Zambia are among the countries attending tomorrow’s meeting.

The meeting comes at a time when the war has intensified as Kyiv has been supplied with enhanced and more sophisticated weapons by NATO. But it has not been able to achieve any significant breakthrough.

Russia has held on to its position without making fresh gains. Most experts see the war that began in February 2022 as heading for a stalemate.

The meetings are an attempt to isolate Russia on the international stage.

But despite Washington’s attempts, India and most countries in the developing world have refused to condemn Russia for the war or impose sanctions on it.

Sullivan will try to highlight how Moscow’s decision to walk away from the UN-brokered Black Sea grain deal has worsened the global food supply to win over the developing countries.

The West hopes the efforts could culminate in a peace summit later this year where global leaders would agree on shared principles for resolving the war.

They think those principles could frame the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine to Kyiv’s advantage.

Ukraine and other countries' peace plans

In Jeddah, the focus will be on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s peace plan.

The 10-point peace plan includes the withdrawal of Russian troops, cessation of hostilities, restoration of Ukraine’s borders as existed before the war and return of all Ukrainian territories under Russian control.

It holds Russia accountable for atrocities and wants it to pay for the damage and destruction.

Predictably, Russia has rejected the plan.

Other countries also have peace plans for Ukraine. The African countries’ plan includes a Russian troops pullback, removal of Russian tactical nuclear weapons from Belarus, suspension of an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against Putin and sanctions relief.

Russian President Vladimir Putin felt it can form the basis of peace talks with Ukraine.

In March this year, China proposed a 12-point plan that called for dialogue, respect for all countries' territorial sovereignty, end to economic sanctions and asked parties to avoid nuclear escalation.

There was no mention of the withdrawal of Russian forces.

Moscow welcomed it but Washington categorically rejected the proposal.

Pope Francis also proposed a peace plan

Russia said it acknowledged the Pope’s “sincere desire to promote the peace process” but pointed out that no practical steps have been taken by the Vatican so far to visit Moscow.

The Pope met Zelensky when he visited the Vatican. But the Ukrainian President was unhappy with the Pope’s reference to victims on both sides of the conflict.

Zelensky argued there can be “no equivalence between victim and aggressor”.

Importance of middle and neutral powers

The Jeddah meeting is an indication of the growing importance of middle and neutral powers.

Like India, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and many other Gulf countries have neither censored Russia nor imposed sanctions on it, though all are also close to the US.

Observers see Turkey and Saudi Arabia playing a bigger role in diplomacy on Ukraine.

Turkey took the initiative of getting 300 prisoners of war released in September and played a key role in the Black Sea Grain deal with the UN.

But it has also supplied Ukraine with sophisticated drones and other weapons that have been regularly used by Kyiv to attack Moscow’s assets.

Turkey has the second-largest army in NATO and controls the crucial Bosphorus Strait—the only entry point from the Black Sea into the Mediterranean.

The country has access to both Russia and the West.

Saudi Arabia had refused to follow the US advice to increase oil production to ease the energy crisis in Europe.

But it cut back on oil production to help Russia earn crucial revenue.

However, it has also hosted Ukraine and allowed it to address the Gulf Cooperation Council summit and has organised the Jeddah meet.

Countries like India, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and South Africa with access to Ukraine and Russia could form a group and play a role to convince both nations to end the war.

But Russia and the US are also scheduled to hold their presidential elections in 2024.

In the run-up to the elections, it could be highly unlikely for a peace solution on Ukraine to emerge that would satisfy both Washington and Moscow.