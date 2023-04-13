 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India non-committal on Zelenskyy's participation at G20 summit

PTI
Apr 13, 2023 / 09:41 PM IST

When asked about Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova's comments that Zelenskyy would be happy to speak at the summit just like he did during the Bali summit of the grouping last November, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on April 13 referred to remarks by Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on the invitations.

The Ukranian President addressed the Bali summit through video conference. File photo

India was non-committal on the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G20 summit in September, days after Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova said that he will be happy to address it.

In an address at a think-tank in Delhi, Dzhaparova on April 11 said Zelenskyy would be happy to speak at the summit just like he did during the Bali summit of the grouping last November.

The Ukranian President addressed the Bali summit through video conference. India is holding the current presidency of the G20 and will host the summit of the grouping in September in Delhi.

