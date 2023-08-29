In run up to G20 Summit 2023, Delhi is no less than a visual treat

The iconic Pragati Maidan, which will primarily host the G20 summit, has been decked up beautifully with radiant lights, and fountains, setting the right mood for a class-apart experience. (Image: PTI)

The national capital New Delhi is racing towards hosting the G20 Summit 2023, with vigor and extravaganza. With less than a fortnight to go, authorities are leaving no stone unturned to ramp up preparations to strategise, design, and decorate the national capital.

Delhi - a visual treat

Bedecked with G20 posters and illuminations across the city, the city is no less than a visual treat these days, meticulously setting the stage for more breathtaking experiences over the next few days in the run up to the summit. All over the city, one can spot G20 logos, placed at strategic points, along with the national flags of member nations, clearly indicating the grandeur of the world-class event that will culminate. Particularly, the Parade Road and Khyber Lines bear witness to this spectacular transformation, their streets adorned with illuminated G20 logos and vibrant banners.

The iconic Pragati Maidan, which will primarily host the G20 summit, has been decked up beautifully with radiant lights, and fountains, setting the right mood for a class-apart experience. On the other hand, the series of G20 banners, beautifully adorning flyovers across the Airport Road to the Delhi Gate, are only adding to the enchanting look of the national capital.

Not just these, the entire city now looks no less than a beautifully-crafted park, with roughly 6.75 lakh flowering pots and foliage of a plethora of colours carefully placed at premium spots, especially the Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Dhaula Kuan-IGI Airport Road, Palam Technical Area, India Gate C-Hexagon, Mandi House, Akbar Road roundabout, Delhi Gate, Rajghat, and the ITPO.

According to officials, more flowering pots will be placed across the city in the first week of September, ensuring that they bloom just at the right time on the days of the summit.

Security beefed up

Authorities will also deploy about 400 soft-skill trained police personnel at prominent tourist hubs, the Indira Gandhi International airport, railway stations, and ISBTs to assist delegates and visitors during the summit.

Each tourist police unit member has undergone a task-oriented training programme, with the assistance of the Delhi Tourism department, and other related agencies, according to officials.

They will be deployed along the Paharganj and the Ajmeri Gate sides of the New Delhi railway station, the Hauz Khas Village, Palika Bazar, Red Fort, Janpath and Connaught Place, Rajghat, Humayun's Tomb, Jama Masjid, Akshardham, Lotus Temple, Qutub Minar, India Gate and Aerocity Mahipalpur, among others.

Health emergency back-ups

The administration is paying equal importance to health and medical emergency preparations. About 50 ambulances, equipped with medical personnel, will be put on standby, placed strategically across hotels, airports, and the main G20 Summit location at Bharat Mandapam, as confirmed by authorities on August 28.

India's G20 Presidency

India assumed the G20 Presidency for 2023 last December, and since then, the capital city has been firing on all guns to present its best at the summit, which is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10.