[In-depth] From war to unseasonal rains: Know all reasons behind food inflation

As food prices skyrocket, tomatoes cross Rs100/kg, pulses and cereals feel the heat. DK Joshi of Crisil, Gunvant Patil Hangargekar, General Secretary, AIKCC and Abu Huzaifa, Deputy Director, DPIIT decode Inflation in a chat with Moneycontrol’s Shweta Punj.

Edited Excerpts:

Shweta Punj: Mr Joshi, inflation is not new, especially during monsoons but this time, what are the worrying trends that you see?

DK Joshi: Well, I think the first worrying trend is on the monsoon front because I think that influences agriculture production. And then also I think via that also influences prices. And monsoons have been pretty uneven till now. And some of the spike in inflation like tomato etc, it was related to weather so I think weather is a critical factor here. We are already seeing double digit inflation in cereals which has been sustained for quite some time. And the rice, I think is at risk if the monsoons do not stabilise early.

Sowing has picked up but I think the stocks of rice that we have are about 20 percent less than we had last year. And I think the second I think is on pulses. Pulses, I think government has done a pretty good job in stabilising pulses inflation over the last couple of years. But this year, it’s an unusual scenario. Last year, we got a hit to pulses from weather.

And again I think this year pulses are lagging in in sowing. So that becomes a cause of concern. So you have both carbohydrates and proteins – vegetable proteins under stress and then vegetable inflation, I am not too worried about because that keeps moving up and down and I think the government via administrative measures can to some extent address that as they are doing in tomatoes.

Shweta Punj: Okay, so you say rice is at risk, vegetable prices you are not worried about. Let me get in Mr. Gunvant Patil’s view in. Mr. Gunvant Patil, when we're talking about high vegetable prices, we are talking about inflation across all areas. What is the farmer perspective in this?

Gunvant Patil Hangargekar: Whenever it rains, there is inflation. Because this is the season for sowing. Like in airlines, ticket prices go up due to demand and come down when there is no demand. Because these are principal goods, you can't control these prices. Whatever prices you are seeing right now have not come on breakeven point. We are still getting very less. What inflation are we talking about? If prices of vegetables, fruits goes up then would the economy of the entire country get affected? The middle class barely spends about 10 percent of their budget on food.

The weather has played a big role in increasing prices. Government does not intervene in principal goods, when government intervenes in food inflation, whatever the farmers have to get they don’t. As soon as prices touched Rs 200 / kg, government started selling tomatoes through NAFED at Rs 80 a kg, we don’t think NAFED should intervene. Market interventions should be at a minimum.

Shweta Punj: Let’s bring in the government representative. Mr Huzaifa, thank you so much for joining us. What is the government’s thinking on this? Are you all worried about inflation or do you agree here with Mr Patil?

Abu Huzaifa: Food inflation is a seasonal kind of phenomena, which is actually happening in the case of vegetables, that is one thing from our side. And this seasonal phenomena usually happen every year and the prices of the vegetable or any other related items used to increase at the time of the rainy season. But this time, we have a flood situation in some of the states and that has ultimately created a supply chain problem – supply shortage in the different parts of the country.

And now coming to the point regarding the procurement, like government has started to procure the tomatoes from the southern states like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. And now these tomatoes will be sold in those part of the states where supplies are affected. And the purpose of the government is to stabilise the higher prices, it is not about the reducing or increasing the prices at the time in the name of the intervention. Whenever prices are rising, we have to reduce the prices too in the interest of the common man, that is one thing, whenever the prices at a lower side, we have to think of from the farmer perspective, whether they are getting on a remunerative prices or not.

In the same situation like MSP has been increased, 7 to 8 percent in MSP, government has recently increased for the coming Kharif season purchase and this will also have some kind of impact on the food inflation because the farmer income ultimately will increase from the increase of the MSP. Though the purchase is not started, this has a trickle-down effect and the market projection will work accordingly. And now coming to the steps, I would like to highlight some of the steps which government has taken. It has been issued that edible oil that basic – if we will see the food inflation in the last year. Last year the food inflation was driven by the supply chain disruption purely rising from the Russia and Ukraine conflict. Wheat and cooking oil prices went up.

Government took a timely steps in May 2022 to reduce the prices across the channels like banning of export of wheat.

And coming to the other edible oil, if you will see the edible oil prices, which was reining in 30 to 40 percent inflation rate in the last year. And now it has come down much more. And another important initiative which government has recently taken that is in it has imposed a stock limit on the tur and urad to prevent the price increase so that price supply can be increased in the market and prices can be controlled in such a manner that will affect neither farmer nor common man. Government has to think of both.

Shweta Punj: Mr Joshi, can you take us through the trends that you see in food inflation going forward? And when do you see inflation easing?

DK Joshi: Well, I think there is a cyclical component to the food inflation which was being mentioned. It has been pushed ahead by the vagaries of monsoons. Now I think it’s very hard to say food inflation is one of the toughest things to forecast. And I think it is a risk to overall inflation, because food has about 46 percent weight in consumer price, and it can swing it in either direction.

So short term uptake in food inflation is not a worry, even from a central bank perspective, I think they can look through it. But when the prices increase on a sustained basis, I think that is when it becomes a concern. And here I think what I would say is that there will be inflation in cereals, inflation in pulses, I think there is – these will be with us for the next couple of months.

So we will probably have to live with somewhat higher inflation and in these categories. Now, I think how the monsoon plays out and how much we are able to import to stabilize prices etc. I think that will play out over the over the next couple of months. I think it is very difficult to foresee how it will how it will play out. But government has started taking proactive steps to bring inflation down, I was looking at the pulses imports, I think the June numbers are quite strong. So the government is already is taking steps that will help in inflation control.

So, volatility in prices is what needs to be reduced. So as monsoon is behavior is unpredictable. So is the food inflation behavior at this juncture.

Shweta Punj: Right. Let me bring in Mr Patil here. Mr Patil, you said that the government should not intervene and should let market forces play out. What according to you are the government interventions that are needed that could lower inflation as well as be beneficial for the farmer?

Gunvant Patil Hangargekar: See in MSP also we should see both the conditions, production cost also and what are the international prices? That should be matched, right? In international market prices are high. The US gives a very high subsidy which we don’t get here.

Shweta Punj: But farmers get fertiliser subsidy and so many other subsidies.

Gunvant Patil Hangargekar: No, that subsidy goes to fertiliser companies. Whatever our production cost is, our MSP should be higher than that. You have to free agriculture from government controls. Let market forces decide prices. Let government bring in more competition. The government should not stay in the business of selling agriculture produce. For instance, if an onion trader gets into an agreement to sell onions outside and then the government intervenes and fixes a lower price here or decides to ban exports of onions, then his agreement breaks. And so does his reputation. If the market is getting manipulated then the government should intervene.

Shweta Punj: So, Mr Huzaifa, can you help us understand what are the measures that the government could undertake going forward from now on? Are we likely to stick to this path of a major push towards import-export restrictions? What is the government thinking on inflation at the moment?

Abu Huzaifa: Yeah, I actually ... I will talk about that like recently government has taken one step regarding this reduction of the basic import duty on edible oils from the 17.5 percent to 12.5 percent that is one recent step government has taken to reduce the prices in the domestic market and to increase the supply of the edible oil. And as I have already highlighted edible oil was one of the major contributor in the food inflation last year and this year because of the some base effect. It is showing negative inflation, but it is all about the government steps which were taken in the last year.

And definitely this time also the government is also thinking taking measures, depending on the nature of the commodity. We are thinking of taking the steps like last year. We have reduced the export of the iron ore that was the raw material for the steel items.

Like Joshi sir has already highlighted regarding for the vegetable it is a purely a seasonal phenomenon.

After one or two months, what I believe this inflation of vegetables will cool down once the rainy season will go away.

Shweta Punj: Right. So Mr Joshi, I want to come to you said rice is again at risk. What, you know, how much could we see prices go up for rice? And I want you to recommend if the government needs to intervene further, what are the steps that the government can take going forward from here?

DK Joshi: Well, I think we always had good buffer stocks and that has allowed government to provide food and by intervention reduce the extreme volatility in the market. And one should not forget that I think the government is still providing free food grain to a large part of the population. So they are in a way cushioned. And so it’s like in a way buying expensive and selling cheap.

So I think that that is likely to continue.

Second, I think they have also I think for pulses, what they have done is they have removed the procurement ceiling of 40 percent. So the government will procure all the pulses that are available. And this gives stability to the farmer because the MSP has been raised and so farmer is certain that well, at least if I produce, I will get this kind of a price. And price stability is by the way, good both for the farmer as well as for the consumer. Because farmer, I think otherwise, he oscillates between extremely high prices in some point and then they fall very sharply.

And they as Mr Patil was pointing out, you have I mean, tomatoes being thrown out and stuff like that.

So clearly, I think price stability is required. So I think for that, in the short term, I think only intervention is one way. You have to increase the supply one way or the other. Whether you import or you check hoarding etc. From a long term perspective, I think we need to take steps to not only to improve supply, but also to see if we can process food. I mean, food processing typically helps in ironing out these extreme volatility in prices. Because instead of buying tomatoes, you can actually rely on puree. So right now if you see the market tomato puree prices haven’t gone up, it’s the tomato prices that have gone up.

Shweta Punj: I want to get your thoughts in on what is making you bullish on India?

DK Joshi: Well, I think, first is the government focus on creation of physical and digital infrastructure. I think both of them will lead to lot of efficiency gains going ahead. And it is also going to crowd in private investments, if when once the uncertainty reduces. So I think there is a clear momentum and focus towards promoting growth.