Heatwave wrap: IMD warns of heatwave in Uttarakhand, predicts rainfall for northwest India

The hill-state of Uttarakhand, which generally witnesses a cooler summer as compared to the northern plains, may also face heatwave-like conditions, according to an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Here are the top weather-related stories in today's heatwave wrap:

Heatwave-like conditions possible in Uttarakhand

IMD scientist KS Hosalikar, while addressing an event in Dehradun, said some of the districts in Uttarakhand face the risk of reeling under a heatwave, according to a report in Hindustan.

The weather pattern is altering, as rainfall activity has increased over time in the districts of Rudraprayag, Chamoli, and Nainital, and decreased in some districts including Pauri, the Hindi daily reported Hosalikar as saying.

The weather department's forecast remains key for the hill state to formulate strategies to combat forest fires and agricultural challenges arising due to the rising temperature, he added.

IMD predicts fresh rainfall spell over northwest India

The Met department has issued fresh rainfall predictions for March 23 and 24 over northwest India. The rainfall activity, which may be accompanied with hailstorms, will move towards central India on March 24-25, the IMD said in its latest bulletin.

The unseasonal rainfall, experienced over the past couple of days in various parts of the country, has brought down temperatures across the country. Delhi and Mumbai, which were sizzling due to the record-high temperatures earlier this month, have now recorded the wettest March since IMD began collecting data.

'Millions' of fish washed ashore in Australia, experts blame heatwave

"Millions of fish" were found washed ashore the Darling River in Australia's New South Wales, news agency AFP reported. According to experts, the death is linked to the current spell of heatwave in the country, which is said to be the worst in decades.

“These fish deaths are related to low oxygen levels in the water (hypoxia) as flood waters recede,” the government said in a statement.

“The current hot weather in the region is also exacerbating hypoxia, as warmer water holds less oxygen than cold water, and fish have higher oxygen needs at warmer temperatures," it added.