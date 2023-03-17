 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

CEO of crisis-hit SVB flies first class to Hawaii, where he owns luxury home: Report

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 17, 2023 / 12:13 PM IST

Greg Becker is facing scrutiny for selling over $3 million worth of Silicon Valley Bank shares just days before the bank revealed its big losses.

Greg Becker, CEO of the embattled Silicon Valley Bank.

Silicon Valley Bank's CEO Greg Becker has fled to his luxurious address in Hawaii amid the financial chaos triggered by the company's collapse, Daily Mail reported. Becker and his wife were photographed in Maui, where they reportedly own a townhouse worth $3.1 million.

The couple took a first class flight to Hawaii amid the bank's troubles

Becker is facing scrutiny for selling over $3 million worth of SVB shares just days before the bank revealed its big losses, CNBC reported. Over the last two years, he sold close to $30 million in the bank's shares.

SVB, an important startup lender, collapsed last week, after a sudden run on deposits. It was later seized by regulators.