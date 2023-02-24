 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Google asks employees to share desks, sets rules for 'positive experience'

Feb 24, 2023 / 03:20 PM IST

To implement this model, Google will divide employees into teams of 200-300, which will be called "neighbourhoods". Each neighbourhood will have a leader to coordinate office schedules.

A section of Google employees will soon have to share desks with their colleagues as the tech giant looks to downsize offices amid its overall cost-cutting measures, CNBC reported.

The desk-sharing will apply to workers at Google Cloud's five biggest offices in the US -- New York City, Kirkland, Washington, Sunnyvale, San Francisco and Seattle, according to internal communications reviewed by the website.

To implement this model, Google will divide employees into teams of 200-300, which will be called "neighbourhoods".

Each of these neighbourhoods will have a leader who will set rules about desk sharing and ensure desk sharing-partners have the necessary conversations about the work set-up.