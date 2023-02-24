Google asks employees to share desks, sets rules for 'positive experience'

A section of Google employees will soon have to share desks with their colleagues as the tech giant looks to downsize offices amid its overall cost-cutting measures, CNBC reported.

The desk-sharing will apply to workers at Google Cloud's five biggest offices in the US -- New York City, Kirkland, Washington, Sunnyvale, San Francisco and Seattle, according to internal communications reviewed by the website.

To implement this model, Google will divide employees into teams of 200-300, which will be called "neighbourhoods".

Each of these neighbourhoods will have a leader who will set rules about desk sharing and ensure desk sharing-partners have the necessary conversations about the work set-up.

Desk partners will need to coordinate in a way that they don't turn up at office the same day. Google Cloud employees will have to be in office two days a week, so they will have to alternate either Monday and Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday.

"Through the matching process, they will agree on a basic desk setup and establish norms with their desk partner and teams to ensure a positive experience in the new shared environment," Google told its staff through an FAQ sheet.

If staffers come to office on unassigned days, they will have to be seated in an "overflow drop-in space."

Staff reactions

Soon after the announcement, employees shared memes through an internal communication platform, making fun of the corporate jargon used for the cost-cutting process.

"Not every cost-cutting measure needs to be word mangled into sounding good for employees," read one post, according to CNBC. "A simple 'We are cutting office space to reduce costs' would make leadership sound more believable."

Google layoffs

In January, Google had begun the process of cutting 12,000 jobs around the world, citing, changed economic realities.

"Over the past two years we've seen periods of dramatic growth," CEO Sundar Pichai had said. "To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today."

The layoffs at Google came close on the heels of massive job cuts by Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and Twitter.