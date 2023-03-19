 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Google Doodle honours Mario Molina, the scientist who helped preserve Ozone layer

Mar 19, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST

Mario Molina was one of the earliest researchers to discover that the Ozone layer was being damaged by chlorofluorocarbons -- chemicals found in aerosol sprays and air conditioners.

The Google Doodle on March 19 marked the birthday of Mario Molina, the Nobel Prize-winning Mexican chemist who alerted the world to the dangers of Ozone layer depletion. Molina's research was the foundation of the landmark Montreal Protocol, which banned the making of nearly 100 harmful chemicals.

The doodle dedicated to Mario Molina shows him pondering next to an artistic rendition of a depleted Ozone cover. Google's logo is redesigned so as to include O3, the chemical formula of Ozone.

The Google Doodle also depicts the causes of Ozone-deterioration -- the chlorofluorocarbons released from air conditioners and refrigerators.

The Ozone layer protects life on earth from the harmful ultraviolet rays . Molina was one of the earliest researchers to discover that it was being damaged by chlorofluorocarbons -- chemicals found in aerosol sprays and air conditioners.