Go First offers free tickets to 55 passengers left behind at airport; staff off roster

Moneycontrol News
Jan 12, 2023 / 01:38 PM IST

Go First has as a token of apology offered one free ticket to each affected passenger to avail in domestic routes, valid for the next one year.

55 passengers of a Go First Bengaluru to Delhi flight were left behind and the plane took off without them on Monday, prompting the airline to issue and apology and offer free tickets.

Go First, in a statement, said that the shocking error occurred due to an “inadvertent oversight” and all staff responsible for the incident have been put off the roster till the inquiry is on.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to an inadvertent oversight in the reconciliation of flight G8 116, from Bengaluru to Delhi. Passengers were accommodated on alternate airlines to Delhi and onward to other destinations,” Go First said after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued a show-cause notice to the airline citing “multiple mistakes”.

The airline has as a token of apology offered one free ticket to each affected passenger to avail in domestic routes, valid for the next one year.

The DGCA highlighted lack of proper communication, coordination, reconciliation as some of the reasons behind the error and called the incident “highly avoidable”.

Passengers had taken to Twitter to bring to notice that the flight simply took off without over 50 of them.