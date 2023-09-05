G20 Summit: ITC Maurya Sheraton decks up to add Joe Biden to its guest list of US presidents

President Biden will be staying in the 14th-floor, two-bedroom grand presidential suite - Chanakya - famous for hosting US presidents.

Joe Biden will on September 6 join a glorious list of US presidents to stay at New Delhi's ITC Maurya Sheraton. The hotel has hosted his predecessors like Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

Nearly 400 rooms of the ITC Maurya Sheraton have been booked to host President Biden and his accompanying delegates.

The US president's Secret Service commandos will be deployed on each floor of the iconic luxury hotel. It will also set up a special elevator to take the president to his two-bedroom grand presidential suite, Chanakya, on the 14th floor.

The suit comes with a private drawing room, a well-stocked library, a private terrace, a gym, sauna and a steam room, and a 12-seater dining space, along with a private entrance, a parking boulevard, a high-speed elevator, elaborate security systems and a presidential floor butler.

The five-star property is known for serving exquisite tailor-made platters to all former US presidents it has hosted over the years. During Bill Clinton's memorable visit to India in 2000, the hotel staff had put together a customised 'Clinton platter' and 'Chelsea platter' to serve the 42nd US president and his daughter, Chelsea Clinton.

The 'Obama platter' which was prepared and served to the former first couple of the US during their two visits to India in 2010 and 2015, has now found a permanent spot on the menu. In fact, it is one of the most sought-after items among guests at its award-winning restaurant Bukhara. This platter was customised with an authentic Indian touch on the Obamas' request.

During Trump's visit in February 2020, the iconic hotel had served a 'Trump platter', along with a special dessert spread, again with an Indian touch.

Maurya Sheraton has hosted international dignitaries like the Dalai Lama, former British premier Tony Blair, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah, and the Sultan of Brunei.

G20 Summit 2023

President Biden will be in Delhi for the G20 Summit 2023 scheduled on September 9 and 10. But he will arrive here three days in advance for bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Indo-US relations have firmed up remarkably over the last few years, with both the nations engaging in collaborative spirit across various sectors, including space exploration and technology.

The national capital is leaving no stone unturned to ramp up its preparations for the G20 Summit. Leaders from 14 member nations of the G20 bloc will start arriving in Delhi soon. The city, bedecked with G20 logos, national flags of member nations, and illuminating lights, looks no less than a fairy tale.

More than 30 hotels - 23 in Delhi, and nine in NCR - will be hosting these delegates through the two-day event.