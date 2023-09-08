G20 summit: Gala dinner menus over the last decade

The G20 summit in New Delhi promises a taste of Indian street food and innovative millet-based dishes. (Representational)

As world leaders converge on New Delhi for the 2023 G20 Summit, the culinary stage is set to showcase India's diverse and delectable cuisine. Amidst discussions on global issues, trade, and diplomacy, the summit promises a culinary journey like no other.

While sumptuous spreads have become synonymous with G20 gatherings, this year's menu promises to tantalize taste buds and promote sustainability with a focus on millet-based dishes.

While reports of extravagant food offerings for G20 delegates in Delhi have made headlines, we have compiled the menus of the G20 summits since 2014, revisiting some of the most memorable gala dinner menus from around the globe.

2014 — 9th G20 Summit — Brisbane, Australia

The 9th G20 Summit in Brisbane, Australia, began with a breakfast fit for dignitaries, featuring croissants, Danish pastries, fresh fruit, and quality Australian seafood. The dinner menu starred Porterhouse steak and tender Warwick lamb, culminating with TimTams, pavlovas, and Penfolds wine.

2016 — 11th G20 Summit — Hangzhou, China

China's Hangzhou Summit in 2016 showcased an array of mouthwatering dishes, predominantly seafood. From pine mushroom soup to orange-flavoured crabmeat, this banquet left no palate untouched, accompanied by Changyu wines.

2017 — 12th G20 Summit — Hamburg, Germany

In Hamburg, Germany, world leaders dined on North Sea turbot fillet and Friesian beef, serenaded by Beethoven's music. The meal concluded with cheese or raspberries and was a testament to German culinary excellence.

2018 — 13th G20 Summit — Buenos Aires, Argentina

Amid Argentina's beef export boom, the Buenos Aires summit offered a meat-heavy menu. Rib eye steak, king crab, and braised Patagonian lamb graced the tables, complemented by fine Argentinian wines.

2019 — 14th G20 Summit — Osaka, Japan

Japan's Osaka Summit in 2019 delivered a culinary masterpiece with dishes like Roasted Sweet Corn Flan and Bamboo Charcoal Baked Tajima Beef. A variety of substitutions were available to cater to dietary preferences.

2021 — 16th G20 Summit — Rome, Italy

The Quirinal Palace in Rome served a refined menu, including salmon marinated with herbs, risotto with pumpkin and white truffle, and a tangerine cream dessert.

2022 — 17th G20 Summit — Bali, Indonesia

Indonesia's gala dinner celebrated the country's culinary diversity. Aneka Ratna Mutumanikam, Wagyu beef tenderloin, rendang, and Acehnese chocolate mousse showcased flavours from various Indonesian regions.

2023 — 18th G20 Summit — New Delhi, India

Fast forward to the present, and the world leaders convening in New Delhi are in for a treat. The menu promises a taste of Indian street food, including Chandni Chowk's flavourful delicacies and innovative millet-based dishes—a nod to India's climate-resistant and highly nutritious grains.