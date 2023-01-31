Former law minister Shanti Bhushan passes away aged 97

Former Union law minister and eminent jurist Shanti Bhushan, who represented politician Raj Narain in the historic case that led to the annulment of then prime minister Indira Gandhi's election in 1975, died here on Tuesday following a brief illness. He was 97.

A source close to his family said Bhushan was not keeping well for some time and died at his home in Delhi.

In the historic Raj Narain vs Indira Nehru Gandhi case, the Allahabad High Court in its verdict in June 1975 had disqualified Gandhi for a period of six years from contesting elections.

The plea was filed by freedom fighter and politician Raj Narain, who had unsuccessfully contested the 1971 Lok Sabha elections from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh against her, accusing her of corrupt electoral practices.

Gandhi had moved the Supreme Court against the high court verdict. It triggered a series of events culminating into the imposition of Emergency on June 25, 1975. Bhushan, who was also a senior advocate, served as the law minister from 1977 to 1979 in the Morarji Desai cabinet. Related stories Vedanta's Anil Agarwal: 'India to become 5th country to manufacture semiconductors'

Economic Survey 2023: Risks to private capex cycle linger

Govt took concrete steps to deal with infrastructure development challenges: President Droupadi Murm... Bhushan, whose sons Jayant and Prashant Bhushan are leading lawyers, was active in the legal profession till recently and had argued on a PIL in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored probe into the Rafale fighter jets deal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to offer his condolences to Bhushan's family. Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said he was deeply pained by the news of Bhushan's passing away. "My deepest condolences to the family members on his passing away. My prayers for the departed soul. Om Shanti," he wrote on Twitter. Shanti Bhushan had also filed a plea in the apex court challenging the roster practice of allocation of cases by the Chief Justice of India. In its verdict on his plea, the top court had in July 2018 maintained that the Chief Justice of India is "the master of the roster" and has the prerogative and authority to allocate cases to different benches of the apex court. In November 2010, Shanti Bhushan had stuck to his sensational allegation that there was corruption in the judiciary and had refused to apologise to the Supreme Court asserting he was willing to be jailed for contempt. He had made the remarks when the apex court had asked whether he and his son Prashant were willing to tender an apology to avoid being hauled up for contempt. In his political career, he was a member of the Congress (O) and later of the Janata Party. He served as a Rajya Sabha member too. He also had a six-year stint with the BJP. He was vocal on the issue of corruption, and was among the founding members of the Aam Aadmi Party, which he later quit.

PTI