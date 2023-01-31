English
    Former law minister Shanti Bhushan passes away aged 97

    Bhushan, who was also a senior advocate, served as the law minister from 1977 to 1979 in the Morarji Desai cabinet.

    PTI
    January 31, 2023 / 10:20 PM IST
    Shanti Bhushan appeared in several cases of public importance. (FILE PHOTO)

    Former Union law minister and eminent jurist Shanti Bhushan, who represented politician Raj Narain in the historic case that led to the annulment of then prime minister Indira Gandhi's election in 1975, died here on Tuesday following a brief illness. He was 97.

    A source close to his family said Bhushan was not keeping well for some time and died at his home in Delhi.

    In the historic Raj Narain vs Indira Nehru Gandhi case, the Allahabad High Court in its verdict in June 1975 had disqualified Gandhi for a period of six years from contesting elections.

    The plea was filed by freedom fighter and politician Raj Narain, who had unsuccessfully contested the 1971 Lok Sabha elections from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh against her, accusing her of corrupt electoral practices.