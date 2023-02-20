 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Flipkart reacts to murder of delivery agent in Karnataka over iPhone: 'We are deeply...'

Moneycontrol News
Feb 20, 2023 / 08:37 PM IST

The Flipkart delivery agent's body was discovered on February 16.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the bereaved family." a Flipkart spokesperson stated. (Representative image)

Flipkart on Monday reacted to the murder of an employee while delivering an iPhone to a customer. The company stated that it is providing all possible support and assistance to the deceased's family.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of our delivery executive. Our deepest sympathies are with the bereaved family and we are extending all possible support and assistance to them," a Flipkart spokesperson told Moneycontrol.

The delivery agent Hemanth Naik, 23, was allegedly killed by Hemanth Datta, 20, during an argument while unboxing the phone.

Datta was supposed to pay Rs 46,000 upon delivery of the iPhone and on February 7, when Naik came to deliver it, Datta asked him to open the box. Naik, however, refused and told him if he opens it, he will not be able to take it back and asked Datta to pay for it. The men argued and Datta allegedly stabbed Naik to death.