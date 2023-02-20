Flipkart reacts to murder of delivery agent in Karnataka over iPhone: 'We are deeply...'

"Our deepest sympathies are with the bereaved family." a Flipkart spokesperson stated. (Representative image)

Flipkart on Monday reacted to the murder of an employee while delivering an iPhone to a customer. The company stated that it is providing all possible support and assistance to the deceased's family.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of our delivery executive. Our deepest sympathies are with the bereaved family and we are extending all possible support and assistance to them," a Flipkart spokesperson told Moneycontrol.

The delivery agent Hemanth Naik, 23, was allegedly killed by Hemanth Datta, 20, during an argument while unboxing the phone.

Datta was supposed to pay Rs 46,000 upon delivery of the iPhone and on February 7, when Naik came to deliver it, Datta asked him to open the box. Naik, however, refused and told him if he opens it, he will not be able to take it back and asked Datta to pay for it. The men argued and Datta allegedly stabbed Naik to death.

As per a report in Indian Express, Datta kept the body inside his house for the next four days. Late on February 11, he took it at an isolated spot near a railway bridge, poured kerosene over it, and set it on fire.

The matter came to light after Naik's brother filed a missing complaint on February 8. While the police were looking for him, a friend informed the brother on February 16 that a body had been found near a railway bridge. The friend said he suspected that it could be Naik.

The brother then filed another complaint with the police. Meanwhile, the police had also started tracking Naik’s mobile phone and found that it was last located at Datta’s residence. A team raided Datta’s house and found the Flipkart delivery agent's mobile phone and other belongings.

Datta was then arrested and remanded in judicial custody.