Three people were injured after a GAIL gas pipeline broke causing explosion in Bengaluru's HSR layout, Sector 7 on March 16.

According to reports, Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board was digging the road when the pipeline broke and gas leaked into a couple of houses.

The leakage has been sealed at the moment and the injured have been hospitalised.

More details are awaited.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates

Moneycontrol News