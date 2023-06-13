Explosion in blast furnace at Tata Steel's Odisha plant injures 19

(Representative image)

At least 19 people were reportedly injured on June 13 after an explosion occurred at a blast furnace of Tata Steel's hot rolled coil factory at Meramundali in Odisha's Dhenkanal district. Some critically injured are admitted to a hospital in Cuttack.

The incident occurred at 1 pm today, during the course of the inspection work, Tata Steel said in a statement, adding that a few people were affected and were immediately shifted to the Occupational Health Centre inside the plant premises and then to Cuttack for further treatment.

"Immediately post the accident, all the emergency protocol services were activated and the area has been cordoned off. The Company is ensuring all necessary information and support to the families of the affected personnel," it added.

Tata Steel also said that it is working closely with relevant authorities on ground and have initiated an internal investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident.

"Safety remains our top priority and we're committed to learning from this incident. We will share updates as and when more details are available," it further stated.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates