English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 webinars at just 600 INR exclusively for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Eight victims of bus-truck collision cremated at Thane village

    Most of the bus passengers were workers of a packaging firm and their families from Ambernath tehsil of Thane district.

    PTI
    January 14, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST

    The bodies of eight persons who were among those killed in a truck-bus collision near Sinnar have been cremated at Morivali village in Thane district, a police official said on Saturday.

    Ten persons including seven women were killed and at least 22 others injured after a private tourist bus on way to the temple town of Shirdi collided with a truck in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday morning.

    Most of the bus passengers were workers of a packaging firm and their families from Ambernath tehsil of Thane district.

    Eight of the deceased were residents of Morivali near Ambernath.

    Their bodies arrived in the village around 9 pm on Friday and last rites were performed around 10.30 pm, said inspector J B Sonawane of the local police station.

    Hundreds of villagers attended the last rites, he said.

    The other two deceased hailed from Kalyan and Ratnagiri, he said.

     
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #mumbai #Thane
    first published: Jan 14, 2023 10:26 am