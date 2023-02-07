Turkey-Syria earthquake: Children rescued from under debris of collapsed buildings. Video

Rescuers in Turkey and Syria braved frigid weather, aftershocks and collapsing buildings on Tuesday, as they dug for survivors buried by an earthquake that killed more than 5,000 people.

Through the night, survivors used their bare hands to pick over the twisted ruins of multi-storey apartment blocks -- trying to save family, friends and anyone else sleeping inside when the first massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck early Monday.

"Where is my mum?" asked a distraught seven-year-old girl who was pulled -- her face, hair and pyjamas covered in dust -- from a collapsed building in Hatay, on the Turkish side of the border.

Videos also emerged on social media of other children being rescued from under the piles of rubble.

The rescue efforts, however, were impeded by frigid temperatures and close to 200 aftershocks, which made the search through unstable structures perilous. Nurgul Atay told The Associated Press she could hear her mother's voice beneath the rubble of a collapsed building in the city of Antakya, the capital of Hatay province, but that her and others efforts to get into the ruins had been futile without any rescue crews and heavy equipment to help. “If only we could lift the concrete slab we'd be able to reach her,” she said. “My mother is 70-years-old, she won't be able to withstand this for long.” Turkey put the latest death toll at 3,419 in that country alone -- bringing the confirmed tally in both Turkey and Syria to 5,021. There are fears that the toll will rise inexorably, with World Health Organization officials estimating up to 20,000 may have died. (With inputs from agencies) Watch: Chaotic bird behaviour before earthquake in Turkey, Anand Mahindra's reaction

Moneycontrol News