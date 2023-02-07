 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Turkey-Syria earthquake: Children rescued from under debris of collapsed buildings. Video

Feb 07, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST

"Where is my mum?" asked a distraught seven-year-old girl who was pulled -- her face, hair and pyjamas covered in dust -- from a collapsed building in Hatay, on the Turkish side of the border.

The rescue efforts, however, were impeded by frigid temperatures and close to 200 aftershocks, which made the search through unstable structures perilous. (Image credit: @SyriaCivilDef/Twitter)

Rescuers in Turkey and Syria braved frigid weather, aftershocks and collapsing buildings on Tuesday, as they dug for survivors buried by an earthquake that killed more than 5,000 people.

Through the night, survivors used their bare hands to pick over the twisted ruins of multi-storey apartment blocks -- trying to save family, friends and anyone else sleeping inside when the first massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck early Monday.

Videos also emerged on social media of other children being rescued from under the piles of rubble.