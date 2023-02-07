English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Turkey-Syria earthquake: Children rescued from under debris of collapsed buildings. Video

    "Where is my mum?" asked a distraught seven-year-old girl who was pulled -- her face, hair and pyjamas covered in dust -- from a collapsed building in Hatay, on the Turkish side of the border.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 07, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST
    The rescue efforts, however, were impeded by frigid temperatures and close to 200 aftershocks, which made the search through unstable structures perilous. (Image credit: @SyriaCivilDef/Twitter)

    The rescue efforts, however, were impeded by frigid temperatures and close to 200 aftershocks, which made the search through unstable structures perilous. (Image credit: @SyriaCivilDef/Twitter)

    Rescuers in Turkey and Syria braved frigid weather, aftershocks and collapsing buildings on Tuesday, as they dug for survivors buried by an earthquake that killed more than 5,000 people.

    Through the night, survivors used their bare hands to pick over the twisted ruins of multi-storey apartment blocks -- trying to save family, friends and anyone else sleeping inside when the first massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck early Monday.

    "Where is my mum?" asked a distraught seven-year-old girl who was pulled -- her face, hair and pyjamas covered in dust -- from a collapsed building in Hatay, on the Turkish side of the border.


    Videos also emerged on social media of other children being rescued from under the piles of rubble.