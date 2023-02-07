Watch: Chaotic bird behaviour before earthquake in Turkey, Anand Mahindra's reaction

Anand Mahindra recently shared a video of bird activity recorded in Turkey right before the powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake that devastated parts of southeast Turkey and northern Syria early Monday. In the clip, birds are seen to be flying around in a chaotic manner, screeching, an indication that they sensed the upcoming natural calamity.

"Nature’s alarm system. We are not sufficiently tuned in to nature to hear it…" the industrialist tweeted with the video.

As of Tuesday morning, the casualty from the earthquake was more than 4,600. India is among several nations sending rescue personnel and supplies to Turkey and Syria. The Centre is sending 100 members of its Natural Disaster Response Force, specially trained dog squads, and equipment to Turkey. Medical teams with trained doctors, paramedics, and essential medicines are also ready for dispatch, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Anand Mahindra lauded India's efforts to help the affected countries and said that the country's growing economic power will lead to its growing global responsibilities.

"This is a disaster on an unimaginable scale. The hearts of all of us in India and at our group goes out to the Turkish people and to our colleagues in Mahindra Rise companies in the country. We are so encouraged to see our government standing by them at this challenging time," Mahindra tweeted. Watch: TV reporter escapes crashing building during live report of Turkey earthquake