    New York earthquake: Strongest earthquake in 40 years lasted a few seconds. Watch

    “It felt like a car hit my house in Buffalo. I jumped out of bed,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 06, 2023 / 08:43 PM IST
    Screengrab from a video which captured the house shaking during the earthquake in New York. (Credit: @MikeSington/Twitter)

    A small earthquake rumbled through western New York early Monday, alarming people in a region unaccustomed to such shaking but apparently causing no significant damage.

    The US Geological Survey preliminarily reported a 3.8 earthquake centered east of Buffalo in the suburb of West Seneca at about 6:15 a.m. Seismologist Yaareb Altaweel said it was the region's strongest quake in at least 40 years.


    The shaking lasted a few seconds and sent residents first to their windows and then to social media in search of an explanation.