 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Delhi earthquake: Videos show ceiling fans, chandeliers shaking as people rush out of homes

Moneycontrol News
Mar 21, 2023 / 11:18 PM IST

Earthquake Delhi-NCR: People took to Twitter to share videos of shaking ceiling fans and light fixtures in their homes following the strong tremors.

Earthquake Delhi-NCR: People took to Twitter to share videos of shaking ceiling fans and light fixtures in their homes following the strong tremors.

Strong tremors jolted parts of north India, including Delhi-NCR, on Tuesday night as an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan. Tremors were felt in parts of Pakistan too, including Lahore.

Panic-stricken people rushed out of houses as the earthquake struck around 10:20 pm. The tremors were also felt in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir.

Within minutes, "earthquake" became the top trending keyword on Twitter, with users sharing their how they felt the tremors. Several people in Delhi also shared videos from their homes, showing shaking ceiling fans and chandeliers.

Congress leader Milind Deora shared a video of a chandelier shaking vigorously.

"Felt mild to medium #tremors in Gurgaon that lasted for several minutes," he tweeted.