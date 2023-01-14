Drones, microlight aircraft, gliders, hot-air balloons, kites banned in Gurugram till Jan 26

Representative image.

The district administration here imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC with an eye on security ahead of Republic Day.

Flying drones, microlight aircraft, gliders, hot-air balloons, kites and Chinese microlights will be prohibited till January 26, according to an order issued on Friday by District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav.

Yadav has ordered operators of cyber cafes, guest houses, hotels and paying guest accommodations and landlords and other offices to keep records and ID proofs of tenants, servants, visitors and guests.

"Orders have been issued in view of security reasons to curb the activities of anti-social elements on the occasion of Republic Day.

"Action will be taken against those who disobey the orders under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code," the district administration said in a statement.