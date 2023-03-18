 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Donald Trump returns to Facebook and YouTube. Here's his first post

AFP
Mar 18, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST

YouTube and Facebook had benched Donald Trump days after the January 6, 2021 insurrection, when a mob of his supporters seeking to halt the certification of his election defeat to Joe Biden stormed the US Capitol in Washington.

Trump was sanctioned for posting content that the platforms said incited unrest.

Former president Donald Trump wrote his first posts on his reinstated Facebook and YouTube accounts Friday, more than two years after he was banned over the US Capitol insurrection.

"I'M BACK," Trump exclaimed, alongside a 12-second video clip that appeared to show him giving his victory speech after winning the 2016 election saying: "Sorry to keep you waiting -- complicated business."

The 76-year-old Republican leader -- who is running for president again -- has been unable to post any content for his 34 million Facebook followers and 2.6 million YouTube subscribers.

