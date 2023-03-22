 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AI pics of Donald Trump's arrest by 'cop' Joe Biden go viral as indictment threat looms

Edited by : Stella Dey
Mar 22, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST

While all the Donad Trump photos are fake, they raise questions on the societal effects of AI and the reproduction of the same photos – without any mention of AI - may be potentially harmful.

Donald Trump is facing indictment in a hush money payments case to porn star Stormy Daniels. (File)

Artificial Intelligence has arrived and how. And now, it’s starting to make a mark in fake news as well. As police in New York and Washington DC prep in case of a public unrest if former President Donald Trump is indicted in a pornstar-hush money case, AI generated photos of him being arrested have stormed social media. The photos, generated by Midjourney, are uncannily real-looking as cops tackle Trump in one of them. In one photo, President Joe Biden, dressed as a cop, is seen escorting Trump away.

Another photo shows policemen chasing Trump down the road, another shows him being tacked on the ground. His son Don Jr also makes an angry appearance. The last two AI photos show Trump in jail, even running around there, and having meals at the canteen dressed in an orange jumpsuit. The last photo shows Trump sweeping the prison floors.

“We’ve entered a new era. AI-generated art has entered its almost perfect photorealism stage. Photos of Donald Trump being arrested have gone viral — and a large swath of the population has believed them to be true, causing a lot of uproar on the internet today. What do you think of the photos? Will we no longer be able to tell what’s real vs what’s fake?” an account called “Eluna AI” tweeted. The page says it’s about Artificial Intelligence.

While all the photos are fake, they raise questions on the societal effects of AI and the reproduction of the same photos – without any mention of AI - may be potentially harmful. Propagandists will use these photos and claim they are real to benefit from the disinformation which may then rapidly spread unless checked.

Users too pointed out the dangers of a photo being misused especially when its possibly impossible to tell a real from a fake.