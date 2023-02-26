 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dilbert comic strip dropped by US media over creator's racist rant

Moneycontrol News
Feb 26, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST

In a YouTube video, Dilbert creator Scott Adams described Black as members of a “hate group”, adding he would no longer “help Black Americans.”

Scott Adams, the creator of Dilbert. (Image credit: Screengrab from YouTube)

Dilbert, a popular workplace satire cartoon, has been dropped by several American news organisations after its creator's racist and discriminatory remarks.

In a YouTube video earlier this week, the comic's maker Scott Adams described Black people as members of a hate group, from which white people must "get away".

“Based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people," he had said.

His comments were a response to a conservative poll claiming that 53 percent of African-Americans agreed with the statement, “It’s OK to be White.”