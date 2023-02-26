Dilbert comic strip dropped by US media over creator's racist rant

Dilbert, a popular workplace satire cartoon, has been dropped by several American news organisations after its creator's racist and discriminatory remarks.

In a YouTube video earlier this week, the comic's maker Scott Adams described Black people as members of a hate group, from which white people must "get away".

“Based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people," he had said.

His comments were a response to a conservative poll claiming that 53 percent of African-Americans agreed with the statement, “It’s OK to be White.”

“If nearly half of all Blacks are not OK with White people -- according to this poll, not according to me, according to this poll -- that’s a hate group,” Adams said. Many publishers moved quickly to announce they would no longer host Adams' comic strips. Related stories Air pollution may reduce effectiveness of antibiotics: Study The Los Angeles Times said it would discontinue Dilbert from Monday across most editions, but since the comic is printed in advance, it will appear in Sunday comics one last time on March 12 . "The Times has decided to cease publication of “Dilbert.” Cartoonist Scott Adams made racist comments in a YouTube livestream Feb. 22, offensive remarks that The Times rejects," the newspaper said. The USA Today network also said it will cease Dilbert's publication due to "the recent discriminatory comments by its creator.” The Washington Post will also no longer give platform to Dilbert. Cleveland-based Plain Dealer and other publications included in the Advance Local media group also cancelled the strip. “This is a decision based on the principles of this news organization and the community we serve,” The Plain Dealer editor Chris Quinn said. "We are not a home for those who espouse racism. We certainly do not want to provide them with financial support.” The San Antonio Express-News is dropping the comic strip from Monday because of Scott's "hateful and discriminatory public comments". Defending his comments amid the backlash, Adams said he was only suggesting that people avoid hate, adding backlash against his cartoon showed free speech was under threat. (With inputs from AP)

Moneycontrol News