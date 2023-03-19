 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Didn't seek foreign intervention: Rahul Gandhi defends 'democracy under attack' remark

Mar 19, 2023 / 10:11 PM IST

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said "attack on India's democracy was evident", but added that he never sought any foreign intervention in the matter.

During his interactions in the UK, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the structures of Indian democracy are under attack and there is a "full-scale assault" on the country's institutions. (Image: @IYC/Twitter)

Amid BJP's insistence for an apology over his "democracy under attack" remark in the UK, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday defended it at a parliamentary panel meet, saying he never sought any foreign intervention over the issue.

Gandhi further reiterated his position that India's democracy was "under attack" and "this was known" to all. He is learnt to have said at the meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of External Affairs that he cannot be dubbed as "anti-national" for his remarks.

The Congress MP's remarks were made at a meeting of the Ministry of External Affairs consultative committee, which saw acrimonious exchanges after BJP members questioned Gandhi's UK remarks, without naming him, the sources said.

The exchanges marred the meeting where the principal agenda was India's G20 presidency, with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeting, "A good meeting of the Consultative Committee on External Affairs today on India's foreign policy objectives in the G20 was somewhat marred by some members needlessly politicising the discussion. Rahul Gandhi robustly responded to them and it ended with an amicable group photograph." Tharoor also tweeted the picture of panel members with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.