Ashram Flyover reopens in Delhi, police issues traffic advisory. Details inside

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the reopening of the six-lane Ashram Flyover from 5 pm on Monday following the inauguration of an extension by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Ashram flyover is an important intersection in the national capital region connecting South Delhi with Noida and Ghaziabad. Ashram is a major traffic choke point and the extension is expected to give commuters relief from regular traffic jams. The extension of the flyover will allow passengers to bypass three traffic lights between Ashram Chowk and the DND (Delhi Noida Direct) flyway.

In its advisory issued on Sunday, the Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to plan their journey as usual and to follow the directions of its personnel posted in the area to avoid inconvenience.



Traffic Advisory Ashram Flyover is re-opening for the commuters on March 06, 2023 from 5:00 PM. Commuters using Barapulla Flyover are advised to follow the given instructions.

It said commuters using Barapulla Flyover are advised to use Ashram Flyover for the following destinations. Only light vehicles coming from DND and going towards Gurugram, Chirag Delhi, Kalkaji, Khanpur, Greater Kailash, Saket, AIIMS, INA and Safdarjung are advised to take the Ashram Flyover instead of Barapulla Flyover.

Only light vehicles coming from Gurugram, Chirag Delhi, Kalkaji, Khanpur, Greater Kailash, Saket, AIIMS, INA, Sadarjung and Dhaula Kuan sides and going towards Sarai Kale Khan, Gaziabad, DND, Noida and Trans-Yamuna areas are advised to take the Ashram Flyover instead of Barapulla Flyover, it said.

"Heavy vehicles such as buses, trucks, etc. still not allowed on both carriageway of Ashram Flyover till further information. Commuters coming from Sarai Kale Khan are advised not to use the Ashram Flyover," it added.

Commuting between Delhi and Noida will become hassle-free after the Ashram Flyover extension is opened to public.

The construction work of the flyover extension started in June 2020.

The total cost of the project is Rs 128.25 crore while the total length of the flyover including the ramp is 1,425 metres.

The inauguration of the Ashram flyover extension was likely to take place on February 28 but was postponed after the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged excise policy scam, news agency PTI reported. Sisodia held the Public Works Department (PWD) portfolio in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi.

