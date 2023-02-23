 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Declare October as 'Hindu Heritage Month', says Indian-American legislator in resolution

PTI
Feb 23, 2023 / 05:07 PM IST

Niraj Antani is the first Hindu and Indian-American State Senator in Ohio's history. (Image credit: NirajAntani/Twitter)

An Indian-American legislator has introduced a resolution in the Ohio Senate to declare October as 'Hindu Heritage Month' to recognise the community's contributions to the US state.

The resolution was introduced on Wednesday by Niraj Antani, the first Hindu and Indian-American State Senator in Ohio's history.

"Designating October as 'Hindu Heritage Month' in Ohio will give Hindu Americans in our state great recognition for our contributions to our state," Antani, a Republic Party leader, said.

If passed, Ohio would only become the third state in America to put this recognition into law.